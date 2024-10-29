Arunachal: Ziro journalists on media exposure tour to NCR, New Delhi

A Correspondent

Itanagar: Ten journalists from Ziro in Lower Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh, visited the National Capital on a 5-day media exposure tour-cum-learning experience, recently.

During the first day of the tour, the visiting journalists visited Jamia Millia Islamia University, led by Bipin Sharma, senior journalist and political-geopolitical TV commentator and analyst, Shah Faisal, senior manager at Hindustan Times Media Ltd and Pradeep Kumar of Delhi Police.

Director of A J R Mass Communication Research Centre Prof Mohammad Kasim Hanavasuy, accorded a warm welcome to the visiting journalists and showed them the institute’s community radio station, which plays a crucial role in sharing community news, supporting local talent and providing information on education, health, and social issues. The team had the opportunity to record a traditional Apatani piece in the studio, which was a memorable experience to them. The team then explored the television production studio where they learnt the technical aspects of production including studio layout, control room setup, staging with drapes, microphones, sound equipment, video cameras and lighting rigs. The team was fortunate to participate in an interview session at the studio giving them hands-on experience of the broadcast process.

Finally, they visited the university library where they learnt the print media curriculum including newspaper clipping, editing, headline writing and article creation.

Vice Chancellor Dr Mohammad Shakul also interacted with the visiting media team. The visiting media team then proceeded to the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), where they participated in a question and answer session with Professor Dr Pramod Kumar, Associate Professor Dr Rachna Sharma and Dr Sangeeta Pranundra. They also discussed the role of media, significance of media ethics in the digital and social media era, the impact of fake news on the public, and the value of radio in areas lacking other communication channels.

Also Read: Arunachal Cabinet approves setting up of Administrative Reforms Commission

Also Watch: