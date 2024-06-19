Arunachal Pradesh Government appoints 19 advisors to assist various ministers

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR : The Arunachal Pradesh government on Tuesday appointed 19 advisors to assist various ministers for smooth function. Cabinet Secretary Kaling Tayeng in an order informed that state Governor Lieutenant General (Retired) K.T. Parnaik has appointed the advisors stating that they would hold their respective post during the pleasure of the governor and wouldn't be entitled to any emoluments, remuneration, perks and facilities.

While minister in the outgoing Cabinet Honchun Ngandam has been appointed as advisor to the minister for PWD (Eastern and Central Zone-B), another minister Nakap Nalo in the previous government has been appointed as advisor to Disaster Management, senior MLA Wangling Lowangdong and Ninong Ering have been entrusted with the roles of advisors to Environment & Forest and Hydro Power Development respectively.

Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso is the new advisor to the minister for Urban Affairs, Land Management and Food and Civil Supplies, Phurpa Tsering got the charge of PWD (North West, Western and Central-A zones), Highways and Science & Technology respectively. The other advisors include, Chow Zingnu Namchoom (Rural Works, Sports & Youth Affairs), Mutchu Mithi (Home and Education), Dr Mohesh Chai (Health & Family Welfare, Commerce & Industries), Pani Taram (Public Health Engineering), Hayeng Mangfi (Water Resources), Jikke Tako (Power) and Dongru Siongju (Tax & Excise).

While Taniya Soki has been appointed as advisor to RD & Panchayat, Rode Bui was given charge of Social Justice Empowerment & Tribal Affairs Labour & Employment, Talem Taboh (Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary & Dairy Development and Fisheries), Mopi Mihu (Civil Aviation, Tourism, Geology, Mining and Minerals), respectively. Two women legislators were also appointed as advisors including, Chakat Aboh (Transport and Department of Tirap, Changlang and Longding) and Tsering Lhamu (Planning, Women and Child Development), respectively.

