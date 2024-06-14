MLA Ninong Ering sworn in as Pro-tem Speaker of Arunachal Pradesh State Legislative Assembly (APSLA)

A CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: BJP- MLA, Ninong Ering, has been sworn in as the Pro-tem speaker of the 8th Arunachal Pradesh State Legislative Assembly (APSLA) in an official ceremony held at the Vivekananda Hall, Raj Bhavan, on Thursday.

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lieutenant General KT Parnaik, PVSM, UYSM, YSM (Retired), administered the oath to Ering.

Ering will perform the duties of the office of the Pro-tem Speaker in the 8th Legislative Assembly of Arunachal Pradesh until the Speaker is chosen by the Assembly. He will administer oaths to the newly elected legislators of the State Legislative Assembly when the House is convened. Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, and Cabinet Ministers were present on the occasion.

