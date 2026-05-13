Arunachal Pradesh Government Reshuffles Senior Bureaucrats

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh government has carried out a major bureaucratic reshuffle involving several senior IAS and IRS officers, reallocating key departments and assigning additional responsibilities with immediate effect. According to an order issued by the personnel department recently, IRS officer Sonam Chombay has been given additional charge of Commissioner (Planning).

Chombay, who is currently serving as Commissioner to the Chief Minister and Commissioner for Hydropower, has also been entrusted with the Land Management and Power (Electrical) departments. However, he has been relieved of the Geology and Mining portfolio.

Senior IAS officer Amjad Tak, presently serving as Resident Commissioner and Divisional Commissioner (Central), has been assigned the additional charge of Commissioner for Education and Public Health Engineering & Water Supply (PHE&WS), while continuing with his existing responsibilities.

Another senior officer, A K Singh, has been given the additional charge of the Geology and Mining department.

IAS officer Duly Kamduk, who was serving as Secretary to the Education department and State Project Director (ISSE), has now been transferred to the Rural Works Department (RWD), relieving him of the Education portfolio.

The government also assigned additional responsibilities to Karma Leki, Secretary of the Department of Karmik and Administrative Affairs (DoKAA). Leki will hold additional charge of SA/GA/DA and Protocol following the superannuation of Komkar Dulom on May 31, this year.

Meanwhile, IAS officer Vivek HP has been allocated the Health and Family Welfare (H&FW) department in addition to his present role as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Chief Secretary. The reshuffle order was issued by Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta in public interest.

Also Read: Arunachal CM Pema Khandu salutes Armed Forces on ‘Operation Sindoor’ anniversary