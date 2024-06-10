Arunachal Pradesh: Governor Condemns Terror Attack in Jammu and Kashmir

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik has strongly condemned recent terror attack in Reasi Jammu and Kashmir. This attack tragically claimed lives of ten pilgrims and injured several others. The governor extended heartfelt condolences to grieving families. He also expressed outrage over senseless violence.

“I deeply condole incident that has taken place in Jammu and Kashmir. It is tragic that innocent people have been killed.” Governor Parnaik stated. He further voiced confidence in ability of security forces to apprehend those responsible. “I am sure the security forces will round up the terrorists responsible for this heinous act.”

The attack which occurred on Sunday, June 9 targeted bus carrying pilgrims traveling from Shiv Khori temple to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra. As bus approached bend near Teryath village in Poni area. Terrorists opened fire. This caused the vehicle to lose control and plunge into deep gorge. This method of ambushing vehicles at bends, where they move at slower speeds has been a recurring tactic. Such tactics have emerged in previous attacks in Rajouri and Poonch. They aim at maximizing harm.

The attackers unleashed barrage of indiscriminate gunfire before retreating into dense foliage. They utilized the mountainous terrain to evade capture. The rugged landscape of Jammu region poses significant challenges for security forces. This complicates efforts to detect and apprehend terrorists. Such groups exploit cover provided by dense vegetation.

Governor Parnaik’s condemnation of attack reflects broader national sentiment against terrorism and continued resolve to combat such threats. His remarks underscore persistent challenges faced by security forces. In maintaining peace and security in region particularly in areas with challenging topography. Terrorists often exploit such challenges.

As investigation continues, there is concerted effort by security agencies to track down and bring perpetrators to justice. Governor’s statement also highlights resilience and determination of nation to stand united against acts of terror and violence.