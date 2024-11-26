Arunachal Pradesh Governor Extends Greetings on Constitution Day

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik has extended his heartfelt greetings to the citizens of the state on the eve of Constitution Day on November 26, which commemorates the adoption and enactment of the Constitution of India in 1949.

He wished that the day inspires all to renew their commitment to preserve, protect, defend, and abide by the Constitution.

In his message on Monday evening, the governor said that the Constitution upholds the principles of Justice, Liberty, and Equality for all citizens while fostering fraternity, which is the cornerstone of democracy.

Enacted by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949, and coming into force on January 26, 1950, the Constitution of India stands as a beacon of democratic values. It is a source of immense pride that our nation has consistently adhered to its principles across legislation, governance, administration, and the judiciary, he said.

“On this occasion, I pay tribute to the great freedom fighters who won us independence and laid the foundation for the Constituent Assembly. Among them were Dr. Rajendra Prasad, the President of the Assembly and later the first President of India, and Dr B R Ambedkar, the Chairman of the Drafting Committee. Their unparalleled contributions have given us one of the finest constitutions in the world,” Parnaik said. I appeal to the people of the state to uphold the sanctity of our Constitution, particularly the fundamental duties it enshrines. Let us dedicate ourselves to the development, progress, and prosperity of our society, state, and nation, embodying the true spirit of our Constitution, he added in his message.

