Parnaik Calls for U.S. Investments and Collaboration in Arunachal Pradesh

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Thursday urged the United States to explore investments and joint ventures in the state.

Highlighting the state’s immense potential in hydropower, horticulture, minerals, tourism, and other sectors, the governor called for strengthening economic ties.

Parnaik made this statement during a meeting with Kathy Giles-Diaz, the Consul General of the US Consulate General in Kolkata, when she called him at the Raj Bhavan. The two discussed areas of shared interest and opportunities for cooperation, an official communiqué informed.

Calling Arunachal Pradesh an organic state with significant horticultural output, Parnaik encouraged the US to explore better market connections and utilize its expertise in food processing. He also proposed initiatives for advanced skills training.

The governor emphasized that the people of Arunachal Pradesh are eager for closer ties between India and the US, particularly given their shared democratic values. He suggested creating special programs and provisions to benefit the state’s tribal population.

Referring to the “Women in STEMM Fellowship,” a partnership between the John Hopkins University Gupta-Klinsky India Institute and the US-India Alliance for Women’s Economic Empowerment, the governor highlighted the need for higher and technical education initiatives, including student and faculty exchange programs, scholarships for tribal students, and the possibility of establishing a US university campus in the state. The “Women in STEMM Fellowship” focuses on empowering early-career women scientists and researchers in India, reflecting broader goals for collaboration in education and innovation.

