Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik Urges Streamlining of Lifesaving Medicine Supply Through Quarterly Indents

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Monday emphasized the streamlining of the supply of lifesaving medicines through quarterly indents by the concerned health centres.

Interacting with the medical officers, nursing officials, and patients in the indoor wards of the community health centre at Mechuka in Shi Yomi district, Parnaik promised to pursue the state government for the posting of medical officers and essential specialists to the health centre and further exhorted the officials to work with dedication.

He also reviewed the availability of health facilities for the border villagers, an official communiqué informed.

The governor also interacted with Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) at the CHC and advised the female volunteers to act as a bridge between the community and the public health system.

He advised them to promote universal immunization, provide referral and escort services for healthcare delivery programs.

The governor proposed nursing training for ASHAs for skilling and also enhancing their financial remuneration.

Parnaik, while interacting with the anganwadi workers, advised them to strive for improvement of health and nutrition of children and support the physical, psychological, and emotional development of children.

He stressed better writing and reading skills and restrained school dropouts among the children.

In line with the Prime Minister’s vision of “Tuberculosis Mukt Bharat,” the governor adopted one TB patient from the district and handed over a food package to the adopted patient on the occasion.

He appealed to the officials, business community, and well-to-do individuals to adopt TB patients, wherein they have to provide monthly food packages for a short duration of six months only.

Focusing on education, one of the four key sectors for the holistic development of the state, Parnaik visited the government higher secondary school at Mechuka and interacted with education department officials, teachers, and students.

He advised the students to prepare themselves for the future, spread positivity, and ensure cleanliness. He urged them to be innovative in their approach and never shy away from any task, whether big or small.

