Arunachal Pradesh Governor K.T. Parnaik Extends Warm Greetings on 555th Prakash Utsav of Guru Nanak Dev

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Thursday extended his warm greetings to the people of the state on the 555th Prakash Utsav of Guru Nanak Dev. He expressed his hope that the sacred occasion will further enrich the splendid spirit of unity in diversity within our society.

In his message, Parnaik said that Guru Nanak Dev embodied and taught the values of love, peace, truth, and devotion. His divine ideals of humanity, equality, and brotherhood continue to inspire people to become better individuals, guiding us toward social harmony and unity.

“With a vision centered on true spiritual power, Guru Nanak Dev boldly challenged hypocrisy and superficiality in religious practices, emphasizing sincerity in words and deeds. This sacred occasion is a reminder to embrace his timeless messages of spirituality, purity, justice, and compassion, fostering a spirit of goodness and unity among us all,” he said. On this auspicious occasion, I join my Sikh brethren in offering prayers to Guru Nanak, seeking peace and prosperity for our society, the Governor added in his message. Parnaik also greeted the people and to the tribal brothers and sisters across the nation on the occasion of 4th Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, which marks the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda. He expressed hope that the occasion will inspire all to stand resolutely for righteousness, equity, and constitutional rights.

In another message, Parnaik said that Birsa Munda was a remarkable freedom fighter, spiritual leader, and folk hero of the Munda Tribe from the Chhota Nagpur Plateau region. He dedicated his life to championing the rights of tribal communities and worked tirelessly to preserve their faith, culture, and traditions. Birsa Munda inspired his followers to reconnect with their tribal heritage and uphold their ancestral customs, he said. The governor added that Janjatiya Gaurav Divas provide an opportunity to promote their rich cultural heritage and to advocate for their welfare.

“It is a day that reminds us of our shared heritage and the need to preserve and celebrate the diversity of our country. It aims to honour the courageous tribal freedom fighters and raise awareness among the youth about their sacrifices,” he said.

Also Read: Arunachal Pradesh Launches Its First Space Education Lab in Keyi Panyor District

Also Watch: