Three-Day Arunachal Literature Festival Begins with Inauguration by Governor KT Parnaik

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik (retd) on Wednesday inaugurated the 6th edition of Arunachal Literature Festival at the Dorjee Khandu Convention Centre.

Speaking in the inaugural session, Parnaik said literature has the power to transform lives. It can amplify unheard voices, provide fresh perspectives, and encourage all to reconsider their view of the world, said an official statement from Raj Bhavan.

He reckoned that the event will open an exciting new chapter in the state’s literary journey, honouring the storytellers, poets, writers, and thinkers who, over generations, have enriched the vast reservoir of knowledge that sustains us all.

The governor said literature festivals have a profound positive impact by promoting cultural exchange, sparking creativity, and inspiring a love for reading and learning.

“They help build a more literate, empathetic, and connected society, enriching individuals, strengthening community bonds, and supporting the creative economy,” he said.

Parnaik said such festivals provide a valuable platform for local authors and poets, encouraging them to advance in the field of literature.

He praised the Department of Information & Public Relations and the Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society, Itanagar, for organizing this event annually. Appealing all to cultivate the habit of reading, the Governor emphasized that reading enriches our soul.

“It opens the doors to a plethora of information, expression, sentiment, articulations and perceptions in various genres of literature. From drama to fiction – non-fiction – prose and poetry. It shapes young minds and moulds our opinion and helps in problem solving,” Parnaik said.

Advising the youth to inculcate the habit of reading, he said that reading, which is the essence of the festival, is a transformative practice that profoundly impacts personal growth and overall well-being.

“It is a powerful habit that enriches the mind, nurtures the soul, and provides individuals with the tools to lead informed, empathetic, and fulfilling lives,” he said.

The governor called for the preservation and promotion of indigenous literary assets and languages.

Parnaik lauded the festival organizers for initiating unique ways of promoting literary activities by creating dedicated corners for children, using Ane’s (Mother’s) Home at the Itanagar women police station, as the satellite venue, renaming halls in the names of writers from Arunachal Pradesh and conducting workshops on film making.

On the occasion, the governor released a book titled, ‘Myth, Memory and Folktales of the Wancho Tribe of Arunachal Pradesh’, authored by Tara Douglas and Jatwang Wangsa.

State Home minister Mama Natung, IPR minister Nyato Dukam and IPR secretary Nyali Ete also spoke. Earlier, Padma Shri Awardee and Festival Advisor Mamang Dai delivered the introductory remarks.

This year, large numbers of participants, including authors, story writers, poets, screenplay writers and reputed literary personalities are participating in the festival.

The three-day festival aims to give a platform to the local authors and poets and encourage them in the field of literature. This year, the organizers have invited national and international level authors to spark meaningful discussion revolving on literature.

