Arunachal Pradesh Launches Its First Space Education Lab in Keyi Panyor District

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: In a historic milestone, the first ever space education lab was set up in Arunachal Pradesh’s Keyi Panyor district by ISRO Space Tutor in collaboration with VYOMIKA Space Academy.

An initiative of deputy commissioner Shweta Nagarkoti Mehta, the lab was inaugurated by state Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona on Wednesday at Government Higher Secondary School at Yazali, officials informed on Thursday.

Sona while lauding the innovative initiative of the Keyi Panyor district administration said that being the first in the state, it has paved the way for exploring the wonders of space for the young minds and that the new district is setting a good example for the whole of the state to emulate. SAC/ISRO Director Dr Nilesh Desai, who is visiting the northeastern state for the first time informed that India is making great strides in the field of space exploration and exposure of young learners to space science would definitely fasten India’s progress as a whole.

Local MLA Toko Tatung addressing the occasion stressed on the significance of space science in the education sector and encouraged the students and teachers to make full use of the Lab. He asserted that Keyi Panyor, despite being a new district, is taking long strides towards development and progress.

Earlier, in her address, the DC underscored the importance of the Space Lab for the young minds and further informed that the wonder and curiosity about the space was a long held dream of hers which she could successfully fulfill for the students of the district. “It is an initiative to not only educate but also inspire young minds to dream bigger,” the DC added.

Advisor to the education minister Mutchu Mithi, Keyi panyor superintendent of police Angad Mehta and state Education Secretary Duly Kamduk were also present on the occasion among others, the officials added. The minister during the day also inaugurated the Rural Works Department (RWD) superintendent engineer office at Yachuli.

