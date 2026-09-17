Dr Ashan Riddi Takes Charge as Arunachal Pradesh University Vice-Chancellor

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ITANAGAR: Former Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) Professor of History Dr Ashan Riddi has been appointed Vice-Chancellor of Arunachal Pradesh University (APU), Pasighat, in East Siang district.

Riddi had around 27 years of academic experience. He joined RGU as a lecturer in September 1999 and later served as Associate Professor and Professor in the History department. His academic work focused on the history and culture of Northeast India, tribal history and resistance movements in Arunachal Pradesh. He also held several administrative positions at RGU, including Head of the History department from September 2020 to August 2023.

Riddi has been associated with RGU's Centre for Distance and Online Education since 2010 and also served as coordinator of the Women Technology Park. He holds a PhD, MPhil and MA in History from RGU.

He also coordinated a state government-supported research project on the "Unsung Heroes of Arunachal Pradesh", documenting contributions to the freedom struggle. Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein congratulated Riddi on his appointment and said his leadership would further strengthen academic excellence, research, innovation and the overall development of the university.

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