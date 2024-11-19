Arunachal Pradesh Governor Parnaik Exhorts Youth to Embrace Fish Farming for Sustainable Development

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik has encouraged the youths to venture into entrepreneurial avenues to become self-employed and job providers.

The governor who visited the Trout fish farm at Mechukha in the Shi-Yomi district on Sunday said that entrepreneurship in pisciculture, agriculture and allied sectors, tourism, and hospitality can bring prosperity to the state.

Parnaik also interacted with the fish farmers and officials of the fishery department of the district and released fingerlings at the farm, a Raj Bhavan release informed on Monday.

Immensely impressed by the perseverance of the farmers and their entrepreneurial spirit, Parnaik commended them and urged them to encourage the youth of the villages to take up such schemes. He said that Arunachal Pradesh, blessed with a pristine environment, perennial water sources, and fresh flowing water bodies, has immense potential in pisciculture.

“With technical and financial support, the sector can be a popular avenue for entrepreneurship and self-employment,” he said and exhorted the youth to venture into entrepreneurship avenues, become self-employed, and become job providers. While reviewing ongoing central and state schemes in the district, the governor emphasized the automation of all data related to yojanas being implemented for better analysis, monitoring, and management. He also advised the officials to think outside the box to address challenges, explore preventive measures, and reach out to the people. Parnaik added that the people of the state have potential and capability, and the government officials must assist them to realize it.

He emphasized that the technical advancements in the Krishi Vikas Kendras, scientific laboratories, and research centres must be transferred to fields and reach the rural communities.

Advising the government officials to reach out to the agrarian community and other allied sector farmers, he said that the farmers and youth of the state have the potential and capability to revolutionize the farming sector but require proper motivation and guidance.

“The progress of our rural community, particularly the youth, is important for the state to develop. When our rural area is “viksit,” our state will be “Viksit” and will contribute towards every Indian’s vision of “Vikshit Bharat,” he said.

Earlier, additional deputy commissioner Tana Yaho apprised the governor about the successful programmes of saffron cultivation and cold water trout fish farming in the district, the release added.

