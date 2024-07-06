Arunachal Pradesh Governor Summons Assembly for Budget Session, Public Invited to Contribute Ideas

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik summoned state assembly to convene for its budget session from July 19 to 26. Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein will present the annual budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year.

In official notification issued by governor’s office it was stated, “In exercise of powers conferred upon me by Clause (1) of Article 174 of the Constitution of India I Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik, Governor of Arunachal Pradesh. Hereby summon the eighth Legislative Assembly of Arunachal Pradesh to meet for its second session (budget) at 10 am from July 19 to 26.”

Deputy Chief Minister Mein also holds the Finance and Planning portfolio. He is set to present the state's annual budget. This session is crucial. It will outline the financial and developmental roadmap for upcoming fiscal year. Addressing key economic priorities and challenges faced by the state.

In proactive move to foster inclusive governance and ensure collective prosperity Department of Finance, Investment and Planning has launched initiative inviting public to contribute their ideas and suggestions for forthcoming budget. Deputy Chief Minister Mein emphasized importance of public participation. “Let us unite to propel Arunachal Pradesh forward" he said. "Reinforce its leadership in the East.”

The initiative empowers residents. They can shape the state’s future by sharing their invaluable insights. Mein encouraged all stakeholders to participate actively. This underscores the significance of collective efforts in driving sustainable development.

Residents can submit suggestions online. The website is arunachalbudget.in The deadline is July 11. The top three contributors will be recognized. They will be rewarded for their impactful ideas. This initiative reflects state government's commitment to transparency.

By involving public in budgeting process Arunachal Pradesh aims to enhance its governance model making it more participatory and responsive to people's needs. This collaborative approach is expected to result in more comprehensive budget and effective budget that supports state's long-term growth and development goals.