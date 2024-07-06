Assam: Brahmaputra River Water Level Falls Below Danger Mark; Assam Flood Situation Remains Grim

GUWAHATI: The water level of Brahmaputra River has decreased slightly and is now below the danger mark. Reports said this on Saturday. The danger level for Brahmaputra is considered to be when the water rises above mark of 49.68 meters. Currently, water level stands at 49.39 meters.

Despite this slight decrease, the sluice gate at Bharalu is yet be opened. The water level at Brahmaputra is still higher than that of Bharalu preventing opening of sluice gate.

Earlier, Kamrup Metro District Administration Commissioner. Cum Chairman of District Disaster Management Authority issued crucial public advisory in response to Brahmaputra River's water level rising above danger mark of 49.68 meters. Advisory urged residents residing near riverfront, riverbanks and adjacent areas remain vigilant due to heightened risk of breaches, embankment failures and overflows.

Moreover, the flood situation in Assam worsened on Friday. It is affecting over 2.4 million people across 30 districts as major rivers rose above danger mark. Tragically two individuals, including child lost their lives in landslide triggered by incessant rainfall. This occurred in the Dispur area of Kamrup Metropolitan district. This brings total death toll from floods, landslides and storms this year to 64. Fortunately no new casualties were reported due to floods on Friday. This keeps total deaths directly attributed to the deluge at 52.

According to Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), total of 2420,722 people have been affected across 30 districts. Additionally 63,490.97 hectares of cropland is inundated. Worst-hit districts include Dhubri with 775721 affected people. This is followed by Darrang with 186,108 people. Cachar Barpeta and Morigaon are also severely affected. Approximately, 47,103 affected individuals have sought shelter in 612 relief camps.

Additionally, rescue operations have evacuated more than 379 people. Furthermore, 483 animals have been rescued using boats.

The state's flood situation remains critical. The continuous monitoring and emergency responses underway help to assist affected population.