Centre Sends 2,000 Extra Troops to Manipur as Violence Intensifies

IMPHAL: In response to a spurt in violent incidents in Manipur, the Indian government has sought to reinforce security by sending another 2,000 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel to the state.

The new deployment was ordered by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) late Tuesday. It includes 20 companies of CAPF, 15 of which belong to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). Official sources say that personnel is being airlifted so that quick mobilization can be ensured and the already existing security infrastructure can be reinforced.

This follows a deadly shootout on Monday between CRPF personnel and suspected militants in the Jiribam district. The confrontation resulted in the deaths of at least ten suspected militants following sharp exchanges of gunfire. According to reports, the armed insurgents dressed in camouflage and carrying advanced weapons launched an attack on the Borobekra police station and a nearby CRPF camp at Jakuradhor.

After the confrontation, security forces took control of the area and recovered a large stock of high-grade weapons from there. Officials say supplementary CAPF units will stabilize the region and help contain the mounting tensions there. The operations are aimed at taking control over sensitive places, providing security to civilians while supporting the ongoing operations that will ease the threats involving armed groups in Manipur.

Earlier, militants attacked a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) post in Jakuradhor and the Borobekra Police Station located close by around 3 pm.

Immediately after the assault, CRPF and local police personnel responded. During the exchange, one of the bullets hit CRPF Constable Sanjeev Kumar; he was immediately shifted to the Silchar Medical College in Assam, where he is under treatment.

According to the Manipur police control room, a severe retaliatory attack was made by the security forces after which a fierce gun battle raged for about 40-45 minutes wherein hundreds of bullets were exchanged both ways before the situation came under control.

During the fire exchange, security personnel combed the area and reportedly found 10 dead bodies of militants. They also unearthed a large consignment of weapons, including three AK rifles, four SLRs, two INSAS rifles, an RPG, one pump-action gun, and bulletproof helmets and magazines.