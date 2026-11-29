OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh's first-ever state-level agri fair was inaugurated in Tawang on Saturday, bringing together agricultural scientists, experts, farmers and government agencies to promote modern farming practices, market opportunities and agricultural entrepreneurship.

The two-day event, organised by Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), is being held under the theme "Unleashing Agriculture Potential for Self-Reliant India", in line with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Inaugurating the fair, Tawang Zilla Parishad chairperson Leki Gombu said it was a matter of pride for the district to host the state's first such event. He highlighted the state government's focus on agriculture, horticulture and veterinary services and stressed the need to strengthen farmers, self-help groups (SHGs) and progressive farming practices.

Gombu said the exhibition stalls offered farmers an opportunity to learn about new technologies, innovative products and modern agricultural practices. He urged organisers to simplify technical sessions and ensure that scientific knowledge reached farmers through local officers and field-level officials. He also highlighted the potential for fruit cultivation in Tawang and adjoining areas and appreciated the promotion of millet-based food products.

Agriculture Secretary Samuel Changkija stressed the need to bridge the gap between scientific research and field-level farming through capacity building among Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), SHGs and rural youth.

He encouraged farmers to adopt sustainable practices, cultivate high-value crops, improve packaging, use digital payment systems and apply scientific methods to reduce post-harvest losses. He also called for direct market linkages through buyer-seller meetings to secure wider recognition for the region's distinctive high-altitude agricultural produce.

Senior scientist at Tawang KVK A N Tripathi said the fair aimed to help farmers adopt modern techniques through training and interaction with agricultural experts. He said the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 could be achieved only when farmers at the grassroots level prospered.

Former ATARI Zone VI director A K Tripathi, NRIIPM director Raman Thanavelu, P K Sahoo of IARI, New Delhi, and state BJP Kisan Morcha president Gumsen Lollen also spoke on the occasion, highlighting sustainable farming, technological innovation and improved farmers' incomes.

Also Read: President Droupadi Murmu Arrives in Mizoram on Three-Day Visit