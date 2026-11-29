AIZAWL: President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Aizawl on Saturday afternoon on a three-day visit to Mizoram.

Governor General (Dr) Vijay Kumar Singh (Retd), Chief Minister Lalduhoma, Higher and Technical Education Minister Dr Vanlalthlana, Chief Secretary Khili Ram Meena, Director General of Police Sharad Agarwal and other senior state officials received the President at Lengpui Airport, the state's only airport.

Taking to X, Chief Minister Lalduhoma wrote: "It is a great honour to welcome the Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, to Mizoram. On behalf of the people of Mizoram, I extend a warm welcome to Rashtrapati Ji. Her presence is a moment of pride for our state. Wishing her a pleasant stay!"

After completing the formal reception formalities, President Murmu proceeded to Lok Bhavan in Aizawl.

According to officials in Aizawl, President Murmu will visit the newly established Ropuiliani Tribal Freedom Fighters' Museum at Kelsih near the Mizoram capital on Sunday. She will also attend the 21st Convocation of Mizoram University and the closing ceremony of the university's Silver Jubilee celebrations at Tanhril, on the western outskirts of Aizawl, on Monday.

From Mizoram, President Murmu will travel to Nagaland to attend the inaugural ceremony of the 27th Hornbill Festival at the Naga Heritage Village in Kisama, around 12 km south of Kohima, on December 1. The Nagaland government has already begun preparations for the annual cultural extravaganza, which coincides with the state's 64th Statehood Day on December 1. The 10-day festival will be held from December 1 to 10 and is expected to witness participation from several countries.

One of the Northeastern states will also participate as the Partner State this year. (IANS)

Also Read: Two-day ghazal festival promotes traditional music in Arunachal