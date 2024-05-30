Arunachal Pradesh: Indian Army organizes health camp in Upper Siang district

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Spear Corps of the Indian Army on Tuesday organized a health check-up-cum-awareness camp for the benefit of residents of various vibrant villages along the borders in Upper Siang district. The event was organized to commemorate International Action Day for Women’s Health.

A series of health initiatives were conducted, including medical examinations, consultations with health advisors and educational sessions on various health topics by a team of doctors, specifically tailored to address unique health challenges faced by women in remote locations.

About 40 women of Gelling, Norbuling and Bona villages benefitted from the event reflecting commitment of Indian Army to transcend beyond its operational duties to work for greater welfare of border villagers, known as sentinels in this sensitive border state, an official release informed here on Wednesday. It is pertinent to mention here that Tuting town, situated on the bank of Siang River, is 34-km south of Line of Actual Control.

