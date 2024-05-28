Indian Army artillery to organize health camp along Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Upper Saing district

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The artillery unit of Indian Army which is currently deployed in Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh, will organize a health checkup-cum-awareness camp in the remote and forward areas of Gelling village on May 28. This village is along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Upper Saing district and the event shall mark International Action Day for Women’s Health.

It would be a series of health services, including medical examinations, consultations with health advisors and educational sessions on various health topics by a team of doctors under the regimental medical officer. These services are specifically tailored to address the unique health challenges faced by women in remote areas of this hilly state, an official communiqué informed on Monday.

