Arunachal Pradesh Information and Public Relations (IPR) secretary felicitates Republic-Day tableau artistes

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Information and Public Relations (IPR) department on Thursday felicitated the artistes hailing from Singchung Bugun village, who represented the state in the 77th Republic Day celebrations at New Delhi recently. The team showcased the rich bio-diversity and culture of the Singchung Bugun Village Community Reserve (SBVSR) under the theme, ‘Viksit Bharat’ during the R-Day celebrations at Kartavya Path.

IPR secretary Nyali Ete, who felicitated the artistes, congratulated them for showcasing the rich bio-diversity and culture that flourishes in Singchung.

He exhorted the artistes to keep up the zeal and tempo in future also, assuring all possible help to the community from the department in future.

IPR director Onyok Pertin and IPR deputy director (art & exhibition) Marbang Ezing highlighted the detailed initiatives taken to take the tableau to New Delhi. SBVSR chief advisor Indi Glow also shared the activities being taken up in the region and his experiences as an escort of the team.

Art expert in-charge Hage Habung and artist Sangey Tsewang camped at New Delhi for months together to make the event a grand success.

The artistes Tenzin Wangmu Glow, Anjali Tamang, Anjina Phiang, Manjina Phiang, Tenzing Wangmu Phinya, Payal Sarum, Oshin Dema, Tsering Dema Lali, Esha Bachung, Nina Hagam, Priyanka Sarung, Sonam Sarung and Nima Yangzom Phinya also presented a dance in beautiful traditional attires in the felicitation function.

The community reserve is spread over a 17 square kilometer area and is a rich biodiversity hotspot in the state established in 2017, to protect biodiversity in the region for traditional and cultural conservation values and practices.

It is home to critically endangered species such as the passerine bird Bugun Liocichla (Liocichlabugunorum) which is named after the tribe, a pristine home to endangered species such as red panda (Ailurus fulgens) and many other varieties of flora and fauna.

The reserve’s management committee has banned hunting and taken up conservation of forest. A batch of 10 trained volunteers regularly keeps vigil of SBVCR and has won the India Biodiversity awards for “Conservation of Species in Wild,” in 2018. The committee conducts adventure sports, and other activities related to wildlife, which has ensured self-sustaining income from tourism with low ecological impact.

