Arunachal Pradesh: International Literacy Day Celebrated as 450 Adult Learners Pass FLNAT

Itanagar: Nearly 450 adult learners in Papum Pare district of Arunachal Pradesh have successfully passed the Functional Literacy and Numeracy Assessment Test (FLNAT) and have received certificates from the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), New Delhi, an official said on Monday. Papum Pare deputy director of school education (DDSE) TT Tara informed that the learners cleared the test within the two years of implementing the New India Literacy Programme, also known as ULLAS-Nav Bharat Saksharta Karyakram in the district.

Tara urged everyone to volunteer and support the scheme so that the nonliterates have the opportunity for personal growth and skill development, which can lead to transformative changes for both individuals and the community. Distrioct adult education officer (DAEO) C K Yab highlighted the significance of International Literacy Day and briefed the participants about the New India Literacy Programme (NILP)/ULLAS-Nav Bharat Saksharta Karyakram launched in 2022 to educate non-literates aged 15 years and above, for a period of five years till 2027. He further informed that the district has established five block-level literacy committees, with each of them being headed by a designated administrative officer as chairperson and BEO/BRCCs concerned as the member secretary to oversee the scheme implementation at the block level. “The district hosts over 50 adult learning centers equipped with volunteer-teachers that include Anganwadi workers, ASHA workers, government school teachers, and church and youth volunteers, and these volunteers are currently conducting survey activities for the current financial year,” Yab added.

Also Read: Arunachal Tribal Body Calls For Stringent Measures To Curb Illegal Immigration

Also Watch: