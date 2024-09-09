Arunachal Pradesh: Jagadguru Shankaracharya to visit Itanagar on Sept 27

Itanagar: As part of the Gau Dhwaj Sthapana Bharat Yatra, Jagadguru Shankaracharya will arrive in Arunachal on September 27 to address an awareness drive to make India free from cow slaughter by giving the honour of the mother of the nation to the cow.

“With the objective to create awareness among the devotees irrespective of religious groups across the country, a nationwide Gau Pratishtha Andolan is being carried out to elevate cow to the status of ‘Rashtra Mata’ (mother of the nation) to protect cow and to make India free from cow slaughter,” said a representative of Jyotish Peethadheeshwar Jagadguru Shankaracharya, Brahmachari Mukundanand.

He informed that the Gau Dhwaj Sthapana Bharat Yatra is scheduled from September 22 to October 26, during which the Shankaracharya along with Hindu devotees will visit the capital of all Indian states and Union territories to install the sacred Gau Dhwaj.

Stating that the Gau Pratishtha Andholan Committee is committed to work for the restoration of dignity and honour of sacred cows and to confer the status of ‘Gau Mata’, Yatra’s co-convenor, Gobhakt Vikas Patni, informed that the Gau Pratishtha Mahasammelan will be held on the occasion of Gopashtami in Delhi during November 7–9 to appeal to the Government of India to create a separate ministry for the protection of cows. Mukundanand asserted that they have no intention to hurt the sentiment of other religious groups by conducting the awareness campaign. “Our prime objective is to protect cows whose population is declining rapidly due to random slaughtering,” he said.

After Arunachal, Shankaracharya will continue his journey towards Assam and Nagaland.

