Four-Day Training on Decentralized Renewable Energy for Farmers Held in Assam

NAGAON: A four day-long training and exposure visit on decentralized renewable energy for the farmers was organized under the pilot project ‘decentralized renewable energy (DRE) technologies to strengthen the fishery value chain in Assam’ at Biswanath on September 4 and 5, 2024 and at Hotel Rishiraj in Nagaon on September 6 and September 7.

The training was organized by Kalong-Kapili’, a pioneer NGO working to promote aquaculture among grassroots people in Assam and the northeast region, and also serving as the brand ambassador of the Department of Fisheries, government of Assam, supported by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH, the German Agency for International Cooperation.

Over a hundred fish farmers from Nagaon, Sonitpur, Biswanath, and East Karbi Anglong district participated in the training.

The main objective of the project is to promote and implement self- sustainable DRE technologies that include solar water pumps, solar aerators, solar dryers and solar refrigerators to enhance extension services in fish value chain and reduce dependency on diesel in rural settings, and create a scalable as well as a replicable business model for fish farmers, farmer producer organisations, financial institutions, and NGOs.

The training began with a welcome speech by a representative of the DRE project of GIZ, India in which he mentioned the role and objective of the DRE project under GIZ. He also expressed his sincere gratitude and thankfulness to the farmers for their participation in the training event. He emphasized the need to scale up the DRE technologies for fish farmers in the state.

The training programme started with the participants’ expectation mapping where they shared their expectations from the training.

Following the training sessions exposure visit was conducted to 10 DRE technology intervention sites under the pilot project to demonstrate the technologies. Jyotish Talukdar, the director of Kalong-Kapili conveyed the sincere thanks to all participants and stakeholders for attending the programme and he also emphasised that in the upcoming days decentralized renewable energy will help to increase the fish production of the farmers.

