Arunachal Pradesh: Japanese Encephalitis case reported from Deomali in Tirap district

ITANAGAR: A Japanese Encephalitis (JE) case was detected from Deomali in Tirap district on July 1 last. A class IX student of St George School experienced headaches and general weakness, according to parents of the patient. Initially, the patient was treated at a private pharmacy. As the condition of the patient worsened, he was taken to a hospital in Sonari, Assam and subsequently to Dibrugarh for further investigation.

Laboratory diagnosis at Dibrugarh confirmed Japanese Encephalitis via an ELISA test. The patient, whose condition had deteriorated, was shifted to the intensive care unit of a private hospital. On Thursday, an awareness program and case investigation were conducted by St George School, Deomali.

The meeting was attended by Deomali ADC Jotam Toko Obi, zilla parishad member Wangphoon Lowang, Tirap DMO Dr N Lowang, Deomali CHC medical officer in-charge Dr Kapphiak Matey, VO Dr J Phukhan, anganwadi workers, school authorities and others.

Tirap DVBDCPO Dr Obang Taggu shared detailed information on the transmission, prevention and control of JE. Expressing concern over the development, Obi emphasized the importance of prevention due to lack of specific medication for JE.

He advised people to maintain hygiene around their surroundings and keep distance from amplifier hosts like pigs.

Tirap DMO Dr N Lowang advised the general public not to panic but to remain vigilant. She encouraged the community to consider JE vaccination, even from private sources, for temporary protection. To contain the transmission of the disease further following activities were conducted including Information, Education and Communication (IEC) on JE prevention; distribution of long-lasting insecticidal nets; release of larvivorous fish; blood sample collection by Animal Husbandry and Veterinary department from host animals like pigs; and indoor residual spraying to reduce mosquito populations.

