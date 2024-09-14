Assam Rifles and Dorika Hospital Organize Bone Mineral Density Camp for Women in Lokra

Jamugurihat: Assam Rifles, in collaboration with the Dorika Hospital, organized a medical camp to check Bone Mineral Density in women at Assam Rifles Unit Hospital in Lokra, on Friday, stated a press release.

The camp provided medical assistance to civilians and families of Assam Rifles personnel, promoting health and early detection of bone health issues in women above the age of 35 years. A team from Dorika Hospital, led by Shreyans Dugar (HR Head) along with their staff conducted the tests. A total of 120 women were tested in this camp. This initiative highlighted Assam Rifles’ commitment to the well-being of both its personnel and the local community, ensuring access to preventive healthcare services. The camp’s success underscored the importance of collaborative efforts in promoting medical awareness.

