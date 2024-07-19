Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Budget Session Commences with Key Bill Introductions

ITANAGAR: The Budget session of the 8th Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly commenced today at the state Legislative Assembly. The inaugural day of the session witnessed the introduction of three pivotal bills by the state government for the assembly's consideration.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu introduced the Arunachal Pradesh Public Examination (Measures to Prevent Unfair Means in Recruitment) Bill 2024. This bill aims to curb offenses related to the leakage of question papers. It also targets other malpractices during recruitment examinations conducted by various recruiting agencies.

Kento Jini, Minister of Law Legislative and Justice, Social Justice Empowerment & Tribal Affairs and Sports and Youth Affairs presented Arunachal Pradesh Amending Bill, 2024. Additionally Balo Raja Minister of Urban Development and Town Planning introduced the Balipara/Tirap/Sadiya Frontier Tract Jhum Land Regulations (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

The assembly also engaged in discussion on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address delivered to the assembly on June 15, 2024. Mutchu Mithi MLA from Roing, initiated the discussion. He expressed gratitude to the Governor for supporting the government. He praised the efficient implementation of various developmental activities. He commended the government for equitable distribution of resources.

During the discussion MLA Ninong Ering from Pasighat West (East Siang) emphasized the need for a water treaty with China. This was necessary to protect the downstream sections and floodplains of Arunachal Pradesh and other downstream states. Senior MLA Wanglin Lowangdong from Borduria-Bogapani highlighted issues such as unemployment and infrastructure deficiencies in the education sector and the rising problem of drug addiction. He urged the government to take appropriate measures. These measures should address these concerns.

Nikh Kamin, Nationalist Congress Party MLA from Bordumsa-Diyun called for improved infrastructure in the education and health sectors. He emphasized the importance of a proper work culture. He also urged the government to ensure availability of drinking water in every household.

Thangwang Wangham National People’s Party MLA from Longding-Pumao, suggested the establishment of digital libraries in every school in state.

Other MLAs including Dr. Mohesh Chai. Jotam Toko Takam. And Pani Taram. Also participated in the discussion. They contributed to the robust exchange of ideas. And suggestions on the Governor’s address.