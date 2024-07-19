Manipur: Chief Minister N. Biren Singh Launches Skilling and Livelihood Programme in Imphal

IMPHAL: Chief Minister N. Biren Singh inaugurated new Skilling and Livelihood Programme under the Department of Horticulture and Soil Conservation at the City Convention Centre in Imphal. This initiative aims to equip participants with essential skills. It also provides technical knowledge. The goal is to enable them to lead self-sustaining lives. Additionally, it seeks to contribute to the state’s development.

During the event, Chief Minister Biren addressed the media. He discussed ongoing issues with the construction of border fencing. He clarified that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) directly oversees the construction. This is done through the Border Roads Organization (BRO). The state government provides necessary support. "Any issues related to the border fencing project will be handled by the MHA. Our role is limited to monitoring and assisting through the concerned district administration" Biren stated. He acknowledged receiving unconfirmed reports about the halting of the construction. He assured that the situation would be resolved by the union ministry.

Commenting on the law-and-order situation in Jiribam. Chief Minister Biren noted that while minor incidents continue to occur the overall condition is improving. Peace efforts between communities are underway. He expressed optimism that normalcy would soon be restored.

In statement on X, Chief Minister Singh emphasized the government’s commitment to supporting residents of relief camps. “Equipped with necessary skills and technical know-how the trainees will be able to dedicate their work towards living self-sustaining lives and further contribute towards the growth and development of the state. The Government is committed to prioritizing the inmates of relief camps under this mission and provide them with the necessary skills and opportunities to rebuild their lives,” he said.

The programme is set to enhance livelihood opportunities for many, particularly those affected by recent challenges. Thus, fostering resilience, economic growth within the community.