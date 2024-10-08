Arunachal Pradesh Listed Among Top 4 States for Psychoactive Substance Abuse: DHS

ITANAGAR: DHS Dr Riken Rina stated that Arunachal Pradesh ranks among the top four states of India concerning substance abuse. This was in a workshop recently conducted on the mental health needs of children in care institutions in the State of Arunachal Pradesh.

Moral education should be a part of school curriculums to have a healthy society," he underscored. He also emphasized the need for immediate interventions to protect the health of young people and the community at large.

TW Thungon, Joint Director of the Women and Child Development department, presented the programs and policies covered in the Mission Vatsalya.

Sum Darang, panel lawyer APSLSA discussed the law pertaining to child with the existing legal and regulatory framework for children in the context of JJ Act 2015 and JJ Model Rules 2016.

Senior psychiatrist Haniya Payee dealt with childhood psychiatric disorders and protective factors that may be employed to overcome those.

Dr. Tana Natung spoke on the existing programs and policies in Arunachal Pradesh to meet the needs of children in childcare institutions towards mental health. Dr. Nabam Yani, clinical psychologist, State Mental Hospital, Midpu, spoke on Cognitive Behavior Therapy.

Earlier, Niri Chongrowju, a member of the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights said, "What we need is to collaborate with each other in order to fulfill the emotional needs of children.".

There was a huge crowd of more than 120 participants-including members from the Child Welfare Committees (CWCs), Juvenile Justice Boards, counselors of the childcare institutions, officials from the health and Women and Child Development departments, education department officials, and others from various NGOs.

It was sponsored by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, and facilitated by the Karmayogi Multipurpose Cooperative Society Ltd at Guwahati, Assam.