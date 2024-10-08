NSS PG Unit of Dibrugarh University Organizes Eye Check-up Camp in Collaboration with Assam Medical College

A Correspondent

DIBRUGARH: An eye check-up camp was organized by the NSS PG Unit Of Dibrugarh University in association with the Department of Ophthalmology, Assam Medical College and Hospital on Sunday at Amoraguri Yuvak Sangha, Amoraguri Gaon, Dibrugarh. This initiative aimed at providing free eye examinations and promote eye health among the underprivileged population of the area.

Ophthalmologist Dr. Pratik Kumar Sinha and Dr. Poulami Karmakar and Optometrist Abhijeet Sonowal from Assam Medical College and Hospital, Dibrugarh and Dr. Pranjit Kalita, Assistant Programme Officer of DU NSS PG Unit were welcomed and felicitated by the NSS Volunteers.

The camp started at 10:30 am and concluded at 1:30pm. 42 patients were examined in the camp. Some of the beneficiaries were provided medicines free of cost. Those requiring further treatment were referred to AMCH for follow-up. A systematic record of the patients was maintained.

The programme was organized under the guidance of Dr. Amar Upadhyaya, Programme Officer, NSS PG Unit, DU. Volunteers Santanu Nandan Kashyap, Krittika Hondikoi, Shahin Sulttana, Jonali Namasudra along with junior NSS volunteers lead by Samiran Bhattacharya, Priya Dutta and Nabanita Dey of DU NSS PG Unit coordinated for the success of this camp.

