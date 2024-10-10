Arunachal Pradesh: Minister Sona Lauds Education Ministry for Support to Higher Education

A Correspondent

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Education Minister P.D. Sona on Wednesday lauded the union education ministry for financing key infrastructure of the higher education institutions in the state under Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) and Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (PM-USHA).

Chairing the 8th council meeting of the Arunachal Pradesh State Higher Education Council (APSHEC), the minister called upon the beneficiary institutions, executing agencies and government machinery to work in tandem as coordinated efforts are required to facilitate the implementation of the projects with due prioritization so that there may not be any hassle in smooth implementation of the projects in time bound manner. The meeting was organized to review the ongoing and completed projects under both the schemes, officials informed.

Sona stressed that follow-up actions on various decisions arrived in the course of the meeting must be taken-up in a serious manner. The minister emphasized that instead of engaging multiple agencies for different components of a particular project, a single executing agency may be deployed.

Education secretary Duly Kamduk in his address, highlighted the role of the council in implementation of RUSA scheme in the state and informed that as a statutory body, APSHEC has to ponder upon holistic growth and development of higher education in the state.

RUSA state nodal officer Minto Ete made a detailed presentation on RUSA projects and informed regarding the new projects approved under PM-USHA and informed that all the projects under RUSA have been completed.

MLA Mutchu Mithi, who is also the advisor to the education minister and Education Commissioner Amjad Tak, gave their valuable insights for holistic development of higher and technical education sector in the state.

