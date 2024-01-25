Arunachal Pradesh: NABARD Facilitates GI Tags for Arunachal's Indigenous Treasures

ARUNACHAL PRADESH: In a major step to preserve the rich cultural heritage of Arunachal Pradesh, the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has played a pivotal role in securing Geographical Indication (GI) tags for 12 indigenous products from the region. This initiative, executed under the guidance of Dr. Rajni Kant, a Padma Shri awardee and expert in the field, underscores the commitment to safeguarding and promoting the state's traditional treasures.

The range of products now decorated with GI labels spreads geographically, reflecting the vibrant cultural fabric of the state of Arunachal Pradesh. Textiles produced by Apatani, Monpa, Nyishi, Galo, Adi, Tai Khamti and other communities were recognized, showcasing incredible handicrafts handed down through generations including Monpa manuscripts, Singfofuralamap (tea), Adi apong, Dao (swords). ), Angnyat corn, Marua Apong (millet beverage) earned popular GI tags.

Expressing their unwavering support to furthering this transformative initiative, the Itanagar Regional Office of NABARD has affirmed ongoing support for additional products seeking GI recognition. The focus extends beyond mere registration, emphasizing collaborative efforts for post-GI initiatives in the state. This comprehensive approach aims to not only protect traditional products but also stimulate economic growth and recognition for Arunachal Pradesh making it a distinctive part of Indian culture and heritage.

This initiative is expected to contribute significantly to the region’s socio-economic development by improving the positioning and marketing of physical products GI tags give these products distinction, local pride, and an audience many are interested in it. This development is in line with NABARD’s broader mission to develop rural economies and promote sustainable agricultural practices. While Arunachal Pradesh proudly celebrates this recognition of its cultural heritage, tradition and patronage of the state's products, NABARD remains firm in its commitment to support local products to further their growth and prominence on national and global platforms.