NEW DELHI: In a surprising turn of events, celebrated Indian boxer Mary Kom has debunked rumors surrounding her retirement, stating that she was misquoted during a recent event. The confusion arose from her remarks about the challenges posed by age limits in sports, particularly in Olympic competitions.

Mary Kom, the first female boxer to win six world titles and five Asian titles, found herself in fantasy after an event on Wednesday. Initial reports indicated that he had announced his retirement due to age and would not participate in tournaments.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, the boxing veteran expressed his disappointment over the misleading reports. She said, "Dear friends to the media, I haven’t announced my retirement yet and my comments have gone bad. I will personally appear before the media whenever I want to announce."

On January 24, 2024, in Dibrugarh, where the riots began, Mary Kom had spoken of her ongoing interest in the game. She emphasized her desire to continue competing but lamented the obstacles presented by age at the Olympics. "I'm still hungry to get into the sport, but the age limit in the Olympics doesn't allow me to participate, although I can play my sport," she explained.

Mary Kom's illustrious career includes unprecedented achievements such as becoming the first Indian woman boxer to win a gold medal at the 2014 Asian Games and a bronze medal at the London 2012 Olympics Known for her nearly flawless boxing style, the veteran boxer briefly stepped away from the sport twice – the first after winning the world title in 2008 when after giving birth to twins and then after the 2012 Olympics before making a triumphant return in 2018.

An inspiration and pioneer in the boxing world, Mary Kom holds the record for the most world medals of any male or female boxer. As she enters the final chapters of her illustrious career, fans are eagerly waiting for the official confirmation of his release from the famous athlete.