Arunachal Pradesh: Police arrest couple in jewellery scam case

ITANAGAR: Police in East Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh have busted a jewelry scam and arrested the accused couple within 24 hours of registering the case, a police official said. The arrests were made with the assistance of the Delhi Police, East Siang Superintendent of Police Dr. Sachin Kumar Singhal said.

On June 27 last, a FIR was lodged by one Yongge Tamut of GTC, Pasighat at the police station, he said. The complainant claimed that she had given Rs 42,000 as an advance payment to Rajan Kalikoty and his wife Saritra Sonar, who ran a jewelry shop opposite Solung Ground and resided near Aane Hotel, Pasighat.

The SP said the couple had promised to deliver the jewelry by March 29, but failed to do so and subsequently avoided her calls, eventually disappearing from their rented house.

Further inquiries revealed that the couple had borrowed money from several other individuals with promises to repay but never did. This indicated a pattern of cheating against multiple victims, Dr. Singhal said.

A case was registered at Pasighat police station and the investigation was handed over to sub-inspector Kodak Dagium. The police team, under the supervision of the SP, tracked the accused to a rental property in Delhi with the help of Delhi Police. The couple was apprehended from the residence of Kalpana Sharma, Saritra Sonar's elder sister, on June 28 and brought back to Pasighat on June 29 at 12:30 pm, where they were formally arrested.

