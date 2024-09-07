Arunachal Pradesh: Police Arrest Man for Alleged Sexual Assault of 10-Year-Old Girl

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Police arrested a man for allegedly sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl, an officer said on Friday. Capital Superintendent of Police Rohit Rajbir Singh said the accused was arrested from West Siang district on Thursday.

The investigation started on September 3 after police received a written complaint from a woman claiming that her 10-year-old daughter had been sexually assaulted by an unknown man on August 31.

A case was registered at Itanagar Women police station and after analysis of CCTV footage and other technical surveillance methods, the investigation team identified the accused who worked as a labourer in Naharlagun and fled after committing the crime, the SP said. A police team arrested the accused from West Siang district, Singh said.

