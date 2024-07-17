Arunachal Pradesh: Police bust fake currency racket, arrest two in state

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Police have arrested two individuals involved in a counterfeit currency racket and seized fake Indian currency notes with a face value of Rs 3 lakh from their possession, police said.

On July 14 last, a woman lodged a complaint at Doimukh police station regarding persistent calls from an individual in Assam, urging her to exchange money, Papum Pare Superintendent of Police (SP) Taru Gusar said.

The accused promised to pay Rs 3 lakh in exchange of Rs 1 lakh and Rs 1 lakh for Rs 50,000, he said.

Acting on the complaint, a police team was formed led by sub-inspector Manoj Kumar Rai.

A sting operation was planned wherein the complainant agreed to cooperate with the police, the SP said. Gusar added that the accused agreed to meet her at the Harmuti Railway over bridge. The police team in plain clothes along with the complainant arrived at the meeting place. After sometime, two individuals on a motorcycle approached her.

The police team intervened and apprehended the accused identified as Mofijul Ali (25), and Esmile Ali- both residents of Islampur in Laluk under Assam’s Lakhimpur district, the SP said.

An amount of Rs 3 lakhs, wrapped in a blue polythene bag was recovered from their possession in the presence of an independent witness and the entire process was video graphed as per Section 105 of the BNSS, Gusar said. The accused have been kept in police custody for further interrogation, the SP said.

Meanwhile, the SP has appealed to people not to fall prey to such schemes and urged the general public to report such incidents to police. We are committed to safeguard the people from illegal activities, he maintained.

