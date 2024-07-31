Arunachal Pradesh: Police seeks cancellation of bail granted to ADO

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The East Siang unit of the Arunachal Pradesh Police have filed a Criminal Revision Petition seeking the cancellation of bail granted to East Siang Agriculture Development Officer (ADO) Nanung Sitang.

ADO Sitang was arrested on May 28 by police on charges related to the exploitation of a 10-year-old girl employed as a house help. The allegations against Sitang include subjecting the child to severe physical abuse and distress. The charges against Sitang include Sections 307 IPC, Section 14 of the Child Labour Act, 1986, and Sections 75/79 of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015.

The accusations detail acts such as pricking the child with a knife, undressing her to beat her, and forcing her to sleep on the floor, even during winter. Despite these serious charges, Sitang was granted bail by the Pasighat District and Sessions Court on June 3, citing ‘medical grounds’.

East Siang superintendent of police Sachin Kumar Singhal confirmed that the petition has been filed but declined to provide further details. A Criminal Revision Petition is a legal process in India that allows higher courts (in this case the Itanagar High Court), to review and correct decisions made by lower courts in criminal cases.

This process aims to prevent miscarriages of justice and ensure fairness in the criminal justice system. It also serves as a check on lower courts to adhere to proper legal procedures. Notably, members of the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) had recently visited Pasighat to inquire into the case.

“SP Singhal had assured our members that the bail order would be contested on behalf of the minor,” APSCPCR chairperson Ratan Anya said.

