Arunachal Pradesh: PPA MLA appeals to officers to ignore political differences

A CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Doimukh assembly constituency MLA, Nabam Vivek, on Tuesday, convened a meeting with the officials of PHED, Urban Development and Water Resource Development department to review the infrastructure projects and ensure they are completed efficiently and meet the needs of the community at the ZPC Conference Hall near here.

The People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA) legislator, while appealing to the officers to keep aside political differences, asked them to work for the betterment of Papum Pare district.

He also said that the meeting was intentionally organized for smaller groups of officers to understand in-depth working of the departments through one-on-one communication and focused discussions.

He emphasized on the importance of timely completion of projects that are vital for the community’s growth and well-being. He urged the departments to adhere to deadlines and maintain high standards.

“To address any challenges or delays we have to work together to find solutions for completion of critical infrastructure projects,” Vivek said, urging all the officers to work in tandem without any political affiliations.

The MLA also highlighted the need for prioritizing projects that will have the most significant positive impact on the community.

“Our goal is to build and maintain infrastructure that not only meets the current needs of our community but also lays the foundation for future growth and development. By working together and addressing challenges head-on, we can achieve this objective,” Vivek added.

Further, he informed that similar meetings with all the Engineering departments, Agriculture and allied departments along with the District Administration will be held on 10, 11 and 12th of July, 2024.

The Executive Engineers of UD, PHED and WRD presented in detail projects being implemented by them.

