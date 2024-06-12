Arunachal Pradesh: Rajiv Gandhi University conducts workshop on language and literature

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: A two-day workshop on ‘Doing research in language and literature,’ concluded at Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), on Tuesday.

The workshop was organized by the university’s English department to facilitate the students and research scholars of the present and former batches in choosing and formulating their areas and topics of research.

One of the main objectives of the workshop is to acquaint the participants with the interdisciplinary and multidisciplinary approach in research as envisaged in the NEP 2020, the central varsity informed in a release.

Resource persons from within and outside the RGU discussed various aspects related to research in language and literature. RGU registrar Dr. N.T. Rikam who chaired the inaugural session, spoke on the significance that research holds in the overall design of the NEP 2020.

Stating that the workshop would prove beneficial for the participants, Dr. Rikam exhorted them to attend it sincerely.

In his brief address, Dean of the Faculty of Languages Professor S.S. Singh highlighted the history and prospective of research and threw light on the significant aspects of the NEP 2020.

