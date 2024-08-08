Arunachal Pradesh: Red run mini marathon organized at Aalo

Our correspondent

Itanagar: The Red Ribbon Club of the North East Frontier Technical University (NEFTU) in West Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh, in association with the National Service Scheme unit of the varsity organized a red run mini marathon (5-km) on Wednesday at Aalo, the district headquarters.

The marathon, conducted under the aegis of National Aids Control Organization (NACO), Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, aimed at creating awareness among the students, teaching and non-teaching staff about HIV/AIDS and drug abuse.

NEFTU vice-chancellor Dr Tejum Padu before flagging off the marathon, expressed concern over the rapid increase in HIV/AIDS cases in the state and how youth can play an important role in preventing the spread of the disease.

More than 80 students along with teaching and non-teaching staff participated in the run. NEFTU pro-vice-chancellor Dr V N Sharma distributed the certificates to the winners. He advised the youth to remain fit to fight against HIV/AIDS and the drug menace.

