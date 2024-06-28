Meghalaya: 76-Year-Old Marathon Runner to Represent India at Pan Pacific Masters Games

SHILLONG: Kmoin Wahlang, a 76-year-old marathon runner from Meghalaya, is set to represent India at the 13th Pan Pacific Masters Games 2024 in Gold Coast, Australia. The Meghalaya government has pledged full support for her participation in this prestigious event.

Meghalaya Sports Minister Shakliar Warjri recently accompanied Wahlang to meet Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma to discuss her upcoming competition. Wahlang will compete in multiple events, including the 10 km, 5 km, 3 km, 1.5 km, and 500-meter races in the 75-plus age category.

The state government's commitment includes covering all expenses related to Wahlang's participation in the Games, alleviating her initial concerns about attending due to her modest background.

Taking to social media, Minister Warjri wrote, "I'm pleased to announce that we assured her the government would extend support for her upcoming race. We hope she brings medals for our state and country."

Wahlang's selection for the Indian athletics team follows her impressive performance at an event in Hyderabad earlier this year. She has previously participated in marathons across India, including those held in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Guwahati.

The Pan Pacific Masters Games, scheduled for November in Queensland, Australia, will see Wahlang competing in the 800m, 1500m, and 3000m events. She is set to depart for Australia on October 29.

Wahlang's dedication and achievements have made her a role model for athletes in her age group and beyond. Her participation in the Pan Pacific Masters Games is not just a personal milestone but also a significant moment for Meghalaya and India.

The government’s support underscores its commitment to promoting sports and supporting athletes from diverse backgrounds. As Wahlang prepares for her international competition, the hopes of her community and the nation accompany her, aspiring for her success and recognition on the global stage.