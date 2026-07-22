Monsoon Fury in Arunachal: Fresh Floods Hit Five Districts, Nearly 1.5 Lakh People Affected

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Fresh floods and rain-related incidents hit five districts of Arunachal Pradesh during the past 24 hours, while the ongoing monsoon affected all 27 districts of the state, officials said on Tuesday. According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), Siang, Papum Pare, West Kameng, Kamle and Lower Siang districts reported fresh flooding. Six circles and several villages, including Kallek, Balijan, Tarasso, Lish, Yada and Jipu, were affected. The monsoon has so far claimed seven lives, injured 29 people and affected 1,49,392 people across the state, while two persons remained missing. The SEOC said the monsoon had affected 343 circles and 594 villages. Upper Siang remained the worst-affected district with 49,523 people impacted, followed by East Siang, Siang, Kra Daadi and Upper Subansiri. The state also reported widespread damage to roads, bridges, culverts, water supply schemes, power infrastructure, government buildings and schools. A total of 733.66 hectares of crops and 1,010 hectares of forest area have also been affected.

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