Arunachal Pradesh reports 256 Corona cases & one death

OUR CORRESPONDENT



ITANAGAR: The COVID-19 caseload in Arunachal Pradesh increased to 42,820 with 256 more persons testing positive for the infection, while one more death pushed the fatality graph to 202, said State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The Capital Complex Region recorded the highest number of fresh cases at 105, followed by Lower Subansiri (30), Lohit (25), Papumpare and Leparada with 16 each, Tawang (12) and Lower Dibang Valley with 11 new cases, he said.

A total of six fresh infections were also reported from West Kameng, four each from West Siang, Namsai, Lower Siang, Kra Daadi and Changlang, two each from Anjaw, Dibang Valley, East Kameng, Pakke Kessang and Tirap and one each from Upper Subansiri, Siang, Shi-Yomi, Kurung Kumey and East Siang district respectively.

Of the fresh cases, 244 were detected through rapid antigen tests, 11 through RT-PCR and 1 by TrueNat methods, the SSO said adding, 98 people were symptomatic. As on date, there are 4,211 active cases.

As many as 367 patients were cured of the disease on Sunday taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 38,407.

The recovery rate stands at 89.69 per cent while the active percentage stands at 9.83 and the positivity rate at 6.29 per cent.

The Capital Complex Region -- comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas -- has the highest number of active cases at 1,054, followed by West Kameng (351), Lohit (334), East Siang (288), Papumpare (267) and Lower Subansiri at 211 cases.

Altogether, 8,58,884 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the State so far, including 4,065 on Sunday, added Jampa.

Meanwhile, State Immunisation Officer (SSO) Dr Dimong Padung informed that a total of 7,76,841 people have been administered Covid-19 vaccine doses so far in the state since the inoculation drive began in January this year.

Also Read: Arunachal Pradesh logs 443 fresh COVID-19 cases, two casualties

Also Watch:

