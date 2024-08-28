Arunachal Pradesh: RGURSF donates rations and essentials to physically-challenged students

Itanagar: The Rajiv Gandhi University Research Scholars’ Forum (RGURSF) under the leadership of its vice president Chibom Jilen and assistant general secretary Isha Basar, extended a gesture of compassion and support by donating rations and other necessary items to the students of Donyi-Polo Mission School for hearing and visually impaired, on Tuesday. The forum members also distributed eatables to the children, bringing smiles to the faces of those who have found a haven of care and education at the unique institution.

During the visit, the members of the team engaged in discussions with the school’s principal and teachers, seeking to understand the unique challenges and needs of the students, who come from various parts of Arunachal Pradesh and neighboring Assam. The interaction provided the scholars valuable insights into the everyday lives of the students and the hurdles they overcome in their pursuit of education and personal development.

Principal of the school Arabinda Dey highlighted the crucial need for increased awareness among parents and society about the capabilities of specially-abled children. “These children are not a burden. They are equally capable of integrating into society, securing employment and leading normal lives with families of their own. What they need most is the understanding and support of their families and communities,” he said while emphasizing that the school provides free boarding and education, ensuring that these children receive the care and resources they deserve.

Another teacher shared that while the school has been successful in providing exceptional education and care, its growing recognition has led to reaching its maximum intake capacity. To meet the increasing demand and continue offering these valuable services to more children, there is a pressing need to expand the hostel’s infrastructure.

By enhancing and enlarging the facilities, the school can welcome more students and extend its positive impact, he said.

The teacher emphasized that with additional support and resources, the school can continue to transform the lives of many more specially-abled children, helping them achieve their full potential. The forum applauded the school’s management and its founder and Chairman, former Chief Minister Gegong Apang, for their unwavering commitment to this cause.

The forum also acknowledged that the school is the only institution of its kind in the state, playing a vital role in transforming the lives of many students who might otherwise be marginalized. “The efforts of the school have been instrumental in empowering these children to lead normal, fulfilling lives. We urge the public and the government to support the school in any way possible so that it can increase its intake capacity and accommodate more children in need,” Jilen said adding, the state needs more such schools to help many more students from remote areas.

