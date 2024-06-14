Arunachal Pradesh School Education Department launches key educational initiatives

NAHARLAGUN: The Department of School Education, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, has launched a series of critical educational initiatives as part of Mission Learning Enhancement Arunachal Pradesh (LEAP) with the commencement of the 2024-25 academic session. The initiatives designed and developed in collaboration with Reach to Teach Foundation (Knowledge Partner of NITI Aayog) include the School Readiness Programme (SRP), Learning Recovery and Enhancement Programmes (LRP and LEP), Board Exam Preparedness initiatives, Bagless Saturdays for all classes, vocational skills education for classes 6 to 12 and a 100-day FLN reading campaign for classes 1 to 3.

These initiatives are in alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and aim to enhance teaching and learning outcomes in all Government schools across the state. This year will mark a significant milestone for Arunachal Pradesh with the NAS 2024 coming up and the State emphasizing an improvement in student performance in the Board Exams. The uptake of the initiatives will serve as a crucial measure of the state's educational health. To ensure the successful implementation of these initiatives, the State has established District Task Forces (DTFs) in all 26 districts consisting of district officials including the District Project Coordinator (DPC), DIET Principal, Pedagogy Coordinator, Block Education Officer (Academic), and Block Resource Center Coordinator (BRCC).

These DTFs, guided by their respective Deputy Commissioners (DC) and District Deputy School Education Officers (DDSE), will oversee the implementation of the key educational initiatives. To strengthen the role of District Task Force member, the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Itanagar in collaboration with Reach to Teach Foundation conducted a three-day training of 97 District Task Force members from 10 June to 12 June 2024. The training aimed to build their understanding of the initiatives, clarify their roles and responsibilities for the effective implementation of the same and develop a 100-day action plan for their respective districts.

Shri Amjad Tak, IAS Commissioner of Education, ended the workshop by formally launching the initiatives and a booklet on the District Task Force's roles and responsibilities. In his concluding remarks, he motivated the participants and provided assurance to fully support the District Task Forces. He emphasized their crucial role in the successful implementation of the interventions.

Also Read: Arunachal Pradesh: Education Minister Taba Tedir tastes defeat to a newcomer

Also Watch: