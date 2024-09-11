Arunachal Pradesh: Second Edition Of High Altitude 'Tawang Marathon' To Be Held On October 24

TAWANG: The second edition of the 'Tawang Marathon’ will be organized by the Arunachal Pradesh government in collaboration with the Indian Army.

The event, which promises to be one filled with adventure and thrill, will start from 04:30 AM and will last till 05:00 PM on 24th October 2024 in Tawang, also known as the 'Land of the Rising Sun.’

According to an official release, "The Tawang Marathon is an imaginative and futuristic initiative of the state government that would infuse sportsmanship and competitive spirit running amongst locales as well as the participants from the rest of India, challenging their grit and endurance to brave the challenging terrain and rarer atmosphere."