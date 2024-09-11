Arunachal Pradesh: Second Edition Of High Altitude 'Tawang Marathon' To Be Held On October 24

TAWANG: The second edition of the 'Tawang Marathon’ will be organized by the Arunachal Pradesh government in collaboration with the Indian Army.
The event, which promises to be one filled with adventure and thrill, will start from 04:30 AM and will last till 05:00 PM on 24th October 2024 in Tawang, also known as the 'Land of the Rising Sun.’
According to an official release, "The Tawang Marathon is an imaginative and futuristic initiative of the state government that would infuse sportsmanship and competitive spirit running amongst locales as well as the participants from the rest of India, challenging their grit and endurance to brave the challenging terrain and rarer atmosphere."
Enthusiasts from all across the country have been invited to participate in this annual calendar event organized for the second time to celebrate the spirit of unity, athleticism, and the breathtaking beauty of Tawang.
The prize money for this edition stands at Rs. 60 Lakh, which happens to be three times higher when compared to the previous edition of the 'Tawang Marathon.’
Those interested can go through the website www.tawangmarathon.com which was activated on 10 July to register for this event.
'Tabos, the Mascot', awaits eagerly once again, the Marathoners for another ‘Celebratory Run’ in the Himalayas, during the Festive October-2024, the press release added.
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu happened to be the first person to register for this ‘High Altitude, High Voltage’ run at 9,000 feat.
The promotions to create awareness about the 'Tawang Marathon’ is also underway and it has already been publicized at Delhi, Shillong & Guwahati. Information has also been conveyed by setting up stalls in Hyderabad and Satara to gain traction.
Apart from this, a dedicated YouTube channel is also expected to be launched soon to provide real-time updates of this 42-km long marathon race.
It is worth mentioning that Armed Forces runners will also take part in significant numbers alongside mainstream marathoners, thereby offering healthy competition.