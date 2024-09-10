Arunachal: Students from RRU Gujrat interact with Tawang Officials regarding Vibrant Village Programme

Itanagar: As many as 27 students from the School of Internal Security and Police Administration at Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) Gujarat interacted with Tawang deputy commissioner Sang Khandu and other key officials of the border district in Arunachal Pradesh on Monday.

The team of students discussed activities undertaken by the district administration under the vibrant village programme (VVP). Tawang extra assistant commissioner Sangey Wangmu Mosobi, provided an overview of the projects being undertaken in the district under VVP through a PowerPoint presentation. The respective heads of offices addressed the students’ queries.

The students expressed interest in the development of adventure tourism, the government’s efforts to provide basic amenities such as education and drinking water, and the potential for sustainable tourism in the region through the vibrant village programme. The DC termed the students from the RRU as future citizens of the country, and encouraged them to explore various regions and understand the developmental initiatives being carried out by government departments and agencies.

ITBP deputy commandant Regi P D, who is coordinating the tour from September 9 to 14 next, also addressed the students. The tour includes field visits to villages under the VVP, with a planned visit to the Jemeithang circle on September 11, an official communiqué informed.

