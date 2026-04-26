Over 1.44 Lakh Houses Built Under PMAY-U in Assam; District Disparities Remain

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The implementation of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban (PMAY-U) and its extended phase PMAY-U 2.0 in Assam has shown significant progress, with more than 1.44 lakh houses completed and delivered since the scheme’s inception.

According to official district-wise data, a total of 1,69,626 houses were sanctioned under PMAY-U, along with an additional 17,406 under PMAY-U 2.0. Of these, 1,77,887 houses have been grounded, while 1,44,666 houses have already been completed and handed over to beneficiaries across the state, until February 2026.

Among the districts, Dhubri recorded the highest achievement, with 19,617 houses completed out of over 21,526 sanctioned. Cachar also performed strongly, completing 12,320 houses of the 13,705 sanctioned, while Sonitpur delivered 12,856 houses of the total 16,396 houses sanctioned.

Among the hill districts, Karbi Anglong showed notable progress with 13,254 houses completed of the 20,364 sanctioned. Similarly, Dima Hasao reported over 3,460 completed houses, out of the 5,263 houses sanctioned.

Districts like Karimganj (9,819), Barpeta (7,420), Nagaon (5,736), and Tinsukia (5,569) also recorded good performance under the scheme.

However, some districts such as Bajali (463), Udalguri (723), and Charaideo (837) recorded comparatively lower completion rates. Meanwhile, newly created or smaller districts like South Salmara-Mankachar and Tamulpur reported nil progress under the scheme so far, while river island Majuli accounted for only 1 house.

The PMAY-U housing scheme aims to provide pucca houses with basic amenities to eligible urban beneficiaries. The data reflects steady progress in achieving this goal, though disparities among districts suggest focused implementation in lagging areas.

Officials indicate that with the rollout of PMAY-U 2.0, efforts are being intensified to accelerate construction and ensure timely delivery, especially in districts where progress has been slow.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has been implementing PMAY-U since June 25, 2015, for all eligible urban beneficiaries across the country, including those in Assam.

The scheme period of PMAY-U has been extended up to September 30, 2026, for completion of under-construction houses and release of funds through the SNA-SPARSH module.

Based on the experience gained during the implementation of PMAY-U, the ministry has revamped the scheme and launched the PMAY-U 2.0 ‘Housing for All’ mission with effect from September 1, 2024, for implementation in urban areas across the country, including Assam, over the next five years.

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