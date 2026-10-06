Meghalaya: Poor road condition claims child’s life in West Khasi Hills

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: A three-year-and-11-month-old child allegedly died on October 1 while being carried on foot for medical treatment from Domkyrkoh under the Rambrai-Jyrngam constituency in West Khasi Hills, bringing into focus persistent road connectivity problems in remote villages and the difficulties residents face in accessing emergency healthcare.

The deceased, Habankyrshan Marbaniang, reportedly fell seriously ill on the night of September 30. According to his family, vehicle drivers refused to travel to Domkyrkoh because of the poor condition of the unpaved road. The family was consequently forced to wait until the following morning before carrying the child towards Mawdet, where they hoped to get a vehicle.

Also Read: Tripura to Welcome Its First Homeopathic College This Year, Says CM Saha