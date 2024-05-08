Arunachal Pradesh: Security Forces Seize 1.757 kg Opium from NSCN-KYA

ITANAGAR: The Military Intelligence, ECIB, and the 24th Assam Rifles in a joint operation conducted a successful operation in Longding, Arunachal Pradesh. The operation was based on specific intelligence about opium in the area.

Military intelligence sources have confirmed that 1.757 kg of opium was seized from the home of SS Capt Azen Wangsu, a member of NSCN-KYA. The seizure highlights the continuing efforts to combat illegal drug trafficking in the area.

During the operation, a combined team of 24 Assam Rifles and Longding Police arrested 11 individuals suspected of being involved in illegal activities. Nine of those detained were identified as civilians from Myanmar.