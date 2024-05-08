Arunachal Pradesh: Security Forces Seize 1.757 kg Opium from NSCN-KYA

ITANAGAR: The Military Intelligence, ECIB, and the 24th Assam Rifles in a joint operation conducted a successful operation in Longding, Arunachal Pradesh. The operation was based on specific intelligence about opium in the area.
Military intelligence sources have confirmed that 1.757 kg of opium was seized from the home of SS Capt Azen Wangsu, a member of NSCN-KYA. The seizure highlights the continuing efforts to combat illegal drug trafficking in the area.
During the operation, a combined team of 24 Assam Rifles and Longding Police arrested 11 individuals suspected of being involved in illegal activities. Nine of those detained were identified as civilians from Myanmar.
All people arrested for involvement in the illegal drug trade have been transferred to the Longding Police for further investigation.
The police have emphasized that the investigation is ongoing and have reiterated their commitment to fighting drug-related crimes to protect the community from the harmful effects of drug trafficking.
Earlier on April, Assam Rifles made important progress in stopping insurgent activities in Northeast India through focused operations.
Based on specific intelligence, the Paramilitary force carried out two operations and captured two National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) members in Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh.
In an operation in the Kharsang area of the Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam Rifles units acted decisively to intercept an insurgent associated with NSCN (KYA).
Based on timely intelligence, the operation resulted in the successful capture of the insurgent, who was apprehended with a .32 pistol and ammunition.
Earlier in March, the Assam rifles apprehended an NSCN-KYA cadre in Merangkong area of Nagaland.
Based on specific intelligence, the Assam Rifles nabbed the accused and also seized a homemade single-barrel gun from his possession, suggesting harmful intentions.
The apprehended person and the weapon recovered from him have been handed over to the local authorities.
